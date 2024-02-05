Pakistan: Blast Outside Election Commission Office In Balochistan Ahead Of Feb 8 General Elections

A blast occurred outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Balochistan's Nushki District on Sunday, just days ahead of the general elections in the neighbouring country.

Balochistan: With only three days left for the General Elections in Pakistan, another bomb blast reportedly occurred outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Balochistan’s Nushki District on Sunday, ARY News reported. No casualties have been reported so far. According to the police statement, the explosive was detonated outside the gate of the ECP office. The area has been cordoned off, and a manhunt is underway to capture the culprits. An inquiry has also been initiated to determine the nature of the explosion, as reported by ARY News.

Pakistan General Elections: Not the first explosion

This is not the first blast that has occurred before the general elections in the neighbouring country. last week, an explosion was reported outside the Karachi office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). No one got injured in the explosion.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sajid Sadozai said that the explosive materials were kept in a shopping bag beside the wall of the ECP office. “The explosive material was placed in a shopping bag along the wall of the ECP office in Karachi’s red zone area. Ball bearings were not found in the explosive material,” ANI quoted SSP Sajid Sadozai as saying.

The ECP swiftly took notice of the blast and has requested reports from SSP South and District Monitoring Officer. The ECP directed both officials to submit an immediate report.

