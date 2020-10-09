Pakistan on Friday announced to block the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok after receiving complaints against “immoral and indecent” content on the video-sharing application. Also Read - Remember Pakistan's Viral Chaiwala? He is Now Running His Own Cafe in Islamabad | Watch

TikTok failed to fully comply with the instructions for “development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content”, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said. Also Read - After Pak's Nod to Open Kartarpur Corridor, India Says Yet to Take Decision on Reopening on Its Side

PTA added that the step was taken after the authority received a number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral and indecent content on the video-sharing application. Also Read - Absolutely Horrific! Chinese Vlogger Dies After Being Set on Fire by Ex-Husband During Live Stream, Sparks Outrage

“In view of a number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content on the video-sharing application TikTok, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has issued instructions for blocking of the application,” PTA said in its statement.

Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority blocks Chinese app TikTok "in view of a number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content on the video-sharing platform" https://t.co/3GWaqAbetK pic.twitter.com/DTzfOMd727 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

“Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice to the application and gave considerable time to respond and comply with the Authority instructions for the development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content,” the statement further read.

“The application failed to fully comply with the instructions, therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country,” the PTA further said.

PTA has also informed TikTok that it is open for engagement and will review its decision subject to a satisfactory mechanism by TikTok to moderate unlawful content.

The popular Chinese app was banned in India in June this year, while the United States (US) imposed a ban on the app in September.

(With agency inputs)