New Delhi: At least four people were killed in a bomb explosion on Sunday in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan in Pakistan. Also Read - PM Modi Has Decided 'Date of War' With Pakistan & China: UP BJP Chief's Controversial Remark

Two people were injured in the explosion which took place within the vicinity of Shalkot police station, said a report by ARY News. Also Read - Pakistan Fails to Comply on 6/27 Points on Action Plan, to Remain on Terror-Financing Watchdog FATF’s Grey List

Police officials said the explosive material was planted on a motorcycle. A vehicle and motorcycles parked at the scene caught fire after the explosion, police said. Also Read - Pakistan May Sack Azhar Ali as Test Captain; Babar And Rizwan Favourites to Take Over: Report

Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies rushed to the blast site and cordoned off the area.

According to ARY News, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had issued a security alert on October 22 about outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan planning attacks on political and religious leaderships across Quetta and Peshawar.

The explosion in Quetta occurred where the third anti-government rally of Pakistan opposition’s 11-party alliance — Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), is being held.

Earlier, PDM had organized two mammoth rallies in Gujranwala and Karachi as part of countrywide agitations, calling for the resignation of Imran Khan as prime minister.