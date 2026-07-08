Pakistan cargo plane with five on board missing, loses contact near Karachi, radar showed aircraft changing direction quickly

The last signal from the plane was received at 4:21 pm UTC. At that time, it was flying at about 1,100 feet above mean sea level (AMSL) and was descending at a reported speed of 22,400 feet per minute.

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Pakistani authorities have started a search operation after a K2 Airways cargo plane went missing before it could reach Karachi. The Boeing 737 cargo flight (KTA1732) was travelling from Sharjah to Karachi when it lost contact with air traffic control. According to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), the plane was carrying five crew members. A search and rescue operation was launched after the aircraft disappeared off the coast of Karachi late on Tuesday.

The PAA said in a post on X that the flight reported a problem with its navigation system at around 9:18 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST). Air traffic controllers at the Karachi Area Control Centre immediately provided assistance.

A few minutes later, at around 9:21 pm PST, radar showed the aircraft suddenly losing altitude and changing direction quickly. Soon after, both radar and radio contact with the plane were lost about 155 nautical miles west of Karachi.

What does the tracking data shows

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said its initial ADS-B data shows the aircraft first lost altitude, then climbed for a short time, before dropping sharply again.

The last signal from the plane was received at 4:21 pm UTC. At that time, it was flying at about 1,100 feet above mean sea level (AMSL) and was descending at a reported speed of 22,400 feet per minute.

Based on the available tracking data, Flightradar24 said the aircraft’s movements suggest a possible crash, although this has not been officially confirmed.

According to the flight tracking platform, the aircraft registered as AP-BOI, is a Boeing 737-4M0(BDSF) cargo plane. It joined K2 Airways’ fleet in 2024.

The aircraft first entered service as a passenger plane with Aeroflot in 1999. It later flew for Garuda Indonesia from 2004 before being converted into a cargo aircraft in 2012. After the conversion, it was operated by TNT Airways and later ASL Airlines.