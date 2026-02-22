Home

Pakistan carries out airstrikes in Eastern Afghanistan – What is the reason?

Pakistan said its air force carried out airstrikes along the border with Afghanistan, targeting militants hideouts it blames for a recent surge in deadly attacks inside the country.

Islamabad: In a major move, Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan and in the border areas, targeting hideouts of militants it blames for the recent suicide attacks in the country. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar early Sunday, stated that the Pakistani military carried out ‘intelligence-based, selective operations’ against the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, hideouts. The minister also added that the Pakistani jets targeted the Islamic State group in the border region. However, Islamabad did not reveal the exact locations of the airstrikes. Reports on social media platforms suggest that these strikes were carried out inside Afghanistan. According to Pakistani media outlets, citing the Ministry of Information, air forces targeted terror hideouts in Fitna al Khwarij and Daesh Khorasan Province. According to Tolo News, Pak’s jets targeted a religious seminary in Bermal district of Paktika province. Jets also carried out multiple airstrikes in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province.

Pakistani media sources also confirmed Islamabad’s airstrikes; they reported that the strikes were focused on the alleged terrorist camps along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Pakistan Targeted FAK, TTP and Daesh Camps After Recent Suicide Attacks

Geo News, citing Pakistan’s Ministry of Information, reported that the strikes targeted seven camps and hideouts of Fitna al Khwarij (FAK), its affiliates and Daesh Khorasan Province (DKP), claiming the action was conducted “with precision and accuracy” in response to recent suicide attacks in Islamabad, Bajaur and Bannu during Ramzan.

The ministry alleged that the suicide bombings were carried out at the direction of Afghanistan-based leadership and handlers, adding that responsibility was claimed by elements linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh, Geo News reported.

Despite Islamabad’s claims that it repeatedly urged the Afghan Taliban to prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups, Pakistan itself has long faced international scrutiny for providing safe havens and logistical support to various terror outfits operating across the region.

Pakistan Urges Kabul to Curb Cross-Border Militancy, Reserves Right to Retaliate

In its statement, Pakistan said it expects the interim Afghan government to fulfill its obligations and prevent the use of its soil against Pakistan. It also called on the international community to press Afghan authorities to honour commitments under the Doha Agreement

On Thursday, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry stated that the country has the right to target Afghanistan in order to protect lives of its people. The statement came amid an increase in cross-border tensions afterthe Bajaur attack, Down reported.

“Pakistan very legitimately demands that Afghan territory should not be used for terrorism inside Pakistan. So, as long as this demand is not met, whilst exercising patience, all options would obviously remain on the table,” Dawn quoted Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi during the weekly briefing.

(with ANI inputs)

