Gurudwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib is deeply revered in Sikhism as the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder and first Guru of Sikhism.

Pakistan Considers Reducing Service Charges to Boost Sikh Pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib | Exclusive

New Delhi: In a significant development aimed at boosting pilgrimage, Pakistan is reportedly contemplating the reduction of service charges from USD 20 to encourage more Sikh pilgrims to visit the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur Corridor. The Prime Minister’s Office of Pakistan has sought inputs and recommendations from the country’s foreign and interior ministries on this matter.

Gurudwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib is deeply revered in Sikhism as the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder and first Guru of Sikhism. Located about five kilometers from the Indo-Pak border in Pakistan, this site has long been a beacon for devotees worldwide.

The Kartarpur Corridor, a landmark initiative inaugurated on November 9, 2019, by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, was designed to facilitate easier access for pilgrims. Despite its significance and potential, the corridor has witnessed an average daily footfall of fewer than 200 pilgrims, considerably below the anticipated 5,000.

Addressing this issue, Pakistan’s Public Affairs Unit (PAU) of the Prime Minister’s Office is reviewing suggestions from Ramesh Singh Arora, MPA (NM370). Key among these recommendations is the proposal to extend the visiting hours for Indian ‘Yatrees’ (pilgrims) to a full 24 hours, rather than the current dawn-to-dusk schedule. Moreover, there’s a strong push to reconsider the USD 20 entry fee levied on Indian pilgrims. The PAU has requested viewpoints from its foreign, interior, and financial ministries regarding these changes.

Although no visa is required to use the Kartarpur Corridor, the necessity to record passport details remains a barrier for many Indians without passports.

Harjinder Singh Dhami, the President of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), has called for more than just the elimination of the USD 20 service fee for Sikh pilgrims visiting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib via the Kartarpur Corridor. He is also advocating for India and Pakistan to waive the passport requirement for using the corridor, highlighting that a significant portion of Punjab’s residents do not possess passports. He further said, “The decision, which still awaits finalization, could mark an important step in facilitating easier and more affordable access to one of Sikhism’s most sacred sites.”

Initially, Pakistan had claimed that they have spent PKR 16.2 billion on developing the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Project. In return for the service charge, Pakistan offered Indian pilgrims complimentary shuttle services, free meals (langar), medical facilities, security, and administrative support. This service charge, however, has been a subject of contention said Pakistan in an agreement with India.

In 2019, Amarinder Singh, then Chief Minister of Punjab, India, criticized the service charge, comparing it to “Jaziya” – a historical tax levied on non-Muslims. Ramesh Singh Arora, echoing similar concerns, suggested that the fee should be revised: a family should be charged a collective fee of USD 20 rather than an individual fee for each member. He also proposed a quarter-fee for frequent visitors, subject to approval from the relevant Pakistani ministries.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, National Secretary, BJP while talking to ZEE News said, “charging

fee for the holy pilgrimage has left many Sikh devotees dismayed, we have been consistently urged Pakistan that they should not levy such a fee on the pilgrims to Kartrapur Sahib.

India and Pakistan opened the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, 2019, coinciding with the 550th Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev, it is learnt that Pakistan may reduce the Service charges on the Parkash Purb anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Nov 27 this year.

Vikramjit Singh Sahney, a member of the Rajya Sabha, recently highlighted these issues, urging the Government of India to discuss and negotiate the service charge and other related matters with Pakistan.

This potential reduction in service charges and the extension of visiting hours could significantly enhance the pilgrimage experience for Sikh devotees, fostering greater religious and cultural exchange between India and Pakistan, says Sahney.

By Ravinder Singh Robin

