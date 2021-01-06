Islamabad: In a huge relief for woman rights crusaders, a Pakistan court has banned the practice of virginity test and two-finger test of rape victims. A BBC report said that hymen test and the two-finger test will be banned in Pakistan’s Punjab following the order. Order to the effect was passed by the Lahore High Court Judge Ayesha Mallik, who called the practice as “humiliating for women” and “unfruitful for forensic as well”. The judgement comes on the appeal filed by human rights activists who demanded the abolition of such practices. Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2021: 16 JRF Seats up For Grabs, No Exam Only Walk-in Interview | Check Details

Human rights activist had raised the issue through petitions earlier and maintained that the practise was cruel and had no scientific logic. Also Read - 5 Expensive Items Inside Birthday Boy Diljit Dosanjh's Wardrobe That Proves He Is A King Of All Quirky Things

Castration for Rapists in Pakistan Also Read - Massive Traffic Jam in Himachal Pradesh Towns Due to Rain & Snowfall, Several Tourists Stranded | See Pics

Earlier in December, Pakistan had enacted a law that allowed chemical castration for convicted habitual rapists.

The law also laid down rules to protect the identities of rape victims. Law made disclosure of identity a punishable offence. Police and government officials, who show negligence in investigating the cases, would be jailed for three years along with the imposition of fines. The officials involved in providing false information would also be punished, it said.