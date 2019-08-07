Islamabad: Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was on Wednesday held guilty by a court in Pakistan’s Gujranwala, according to the media there. Saeed’s case has been shifted to Pakistan’s Gujrat now, they added.

Saeed was arrested by Pakistani authorities on July 17 over charges related to terror financing and was sent to seven days in judicial custody. On July 24, it was extended by 14 days. The court had directed the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to present a complete chargesheet of the case against the UN-proscribed terrorist by August 7, according to Geo News.

On July 3, the top 13 leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), including Saeed and Naib Emir Abdul Rehman Makki, were booked in nearly two dozen cases related to terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The CTD, which registered the cases in five cities of Punjab in Pakistan, had stated that JuD was involved in terror funding collected through charitable organisations including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust, and Muaz Bin Jabal Trust.

The terrorist was reportedly on his way to an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Gujranwala to seek bail when he was arrested.

The CTD said investigation was launched into financing matters of proscribed organisations — JuD and LeT — in connection with the implementation of UN Sanctions against these Designated Entities & Persons as directed by NSC (National Security Committee) in its meeting of January 1, 2019 chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan for implementing the National Action Plan.

“These suspects made assets from funds of terrorism financing. They held & used these assets to raise more funds for further terrorism financing. Hence, they committed multiple offences of terrorism financing & money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. They will be prosecuted in ATCs (Anti Terrorism Courts) for the commission of these offences,” the CTD said.