Islamabad: After the ouster of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was nominated for the top post. The joint Opposition – a rainbow of socialist, liberal and radically religious parties – named 70-year-old Sharif for the prime minister's post while ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was named by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as its candidate. Meanwhile, a large number of PTI supporters held a protest rally at Lahore's Liberty Chowk against the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan. Big gatherings were also reported from other parts of the Punjab province, including Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Vehari, Jehlum and Gujrat districts. Islamabad and Karachi also witnessed major protests.

Imran Khan, on the other hand, took to Twitter and informed that he along with all his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers will resign from National Assembly and fight for freedom.

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan after Eid: PML-N leader

Deposed Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to return from London next month after Eid, a senior PML-N leader has said, amid a whirlwind of political developments that have embroiled the country following Imran Khan's ignominious ouster from power.

Mian Javed Latif said a decision on PML-N supremo and the three-time prime minister Sharif’s anticipated return will be discussed with the coalition partners. All decisions would be first brought up with constituent parties of the coalition, The Express Tribune newspaper quoted him as saying.

Eid will be celebrated in the first week of May. Several corruption cases had been launched by the government of ex-prime minister Khan against the 72-year-old supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz since his ouster from the office by the Supreme Court in July 2017 in the Panama Papers case. Sharif in November 2019 left for London after the Lahore High Court granted him a four-week permission allowing him to go abroad for his treatment.