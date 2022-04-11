Islamabad: Opposition leader and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has been elected unopposed as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. Sharif will be succeeding Imran Khan, who was ousted by a no-trust vote after National Assembly debated on the matter for more than 12 hours and political situation in the country took a critical turn Saturday night. Notably, no prime minister has completed full 5-year tenure in Pakistan’s 75-year history. Pakistan, a parliamentary democracy for most of its history has had a total of 29 PMs since 1947. For the unversed, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also in the fray for the Prime Ministerial post, however, ahead of the National Assembly Session earlier in the day, PTI members resigned en masse, effectively putting an end to the contention of Qureshi.Also Read - Pakistan Political Crisis: PTI Members Walk Out of Session To Elect The New Prime Minister

