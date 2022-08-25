Islamabad: The Pakistan government has declared the flood situation in the country a ‘national emergency’, calling for donations to help rehabilitate the flood-affected people. The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has cancelled his visit to the United Kingdom. He chaired a meeting to review flood relief activities right after arriving back from Qatar. Over 900 people have died and 1,293 injured in the torrential rains and floods since mid-June. At least 495,259 houses have been damaged. It has also destroyed 3,037 km of roads and washed away 130 bridges.Also Read - Pakistan Army Officer Paid Rs 30,000 To Attack Indian Army, Says Captured Terrorist | WATCH VIDEO

In a statement issued on Thursday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb termed the flood situation in the country as a national emergency. The minister said that the national spirit is required to cope with the devastation caused by the floods in Balochistan and Sindh. She appealed to the nation including overseas Pakistanis to donate for the rehabilitation of flood victims as a huge sum of money would be required keeping in view the large scale devastation, as per media reports.

Shehbaz Sharif, who was in Qatar for a two-day official visit, headed back to the country and chaired the International Partners meet for cooperation in flood rescue, relief and rehabilitation.

The Prime Minister has cancelled his personal visit to the UK. He was scheduled to leave for London from Qatar to inquire after his granddaughter who is under treatment there, Samaa TV reported.

