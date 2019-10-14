New Delhi: A Pakistani delegation is scheduled to attend a meeting by the Financial Action Task Force at Paris on Monday to decide if the country will be on FATF’s grey list or whether it would be blacklisted. The first of the two-day FATF session begins on October 14. Notably, the Pakistani delegation is headed by Economic Affairs Minister Hammad Azhar.

This crucial plenary FATF meeting will decide the fate of Pakistan’s grey list status based on the steps taken by Pakistan till April 2019, stated sources. After a review on steps taken by Pakistan to prevent terrorist financing, a decision will be taken regarding the removal of Islamabad from the intergovernmental organisation’s grey list, reported Geo News.

Some sources claimed that Pakistan had already implemented most of the FATF measures by banning terrorist organisations, seizing their properties and stopping the terrorists from carrying out any business. Notably, Islamabad had completed 20 of the total required steps, a report quoted Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Revenue as saying.

Ahead of the FATF meeting scheduled from October 12 to October 15, top four leaders of banned LeT/JuD were arrested on charges of terror-financing, reported news agency PTI. Notably, the top four leaders of Lashkar-e-Taiba /Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) arrested on Thursday have been identified as Professor Zafar Iqbal, Yahya Aziz, Muhammad Ashraf and Abdul Salam.