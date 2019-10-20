New Delhi: Hours after Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said six to 10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed and over three terror launch pads have been destroyed in areas inside Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) during its retaliatory attack, Pakistan on Sunday refuted India’s report and said it can arrange a visit of diplomats from P5 nations to the area to check the reality.

“Pakistan categorically rejects Indian media reports about alleged launch pads being targeted by India along the LoC,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal was quoted as saying by PTI.

Indian ceasefire violations – we shall defend ourselves. شہادت ہے مطلوب و مقصودِ مومن

نہ مالِ غنیمت نہ کِشور کشائی – I just summoned the Indian Charge d’ affaires and condemned intentional targeting of civilians by Indian occupation forces. #KashmirBleeds — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) October 20, 2019

The country’s Foreign Office said that it has called P-5 countries to ask India to provide information about the terror launch pads. The country also is also willing to arrange a visit of the P5 diplomats to those locations. Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor also rejected the reports that claimed India destroyed terror camps in PoK.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and asked him for details on the retaliatory attack from the Indian side in PoK.

In the evening on Sunday, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said six to 10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed in the retaliatory operation and over three terror launch pads have completely been destroyed in areas inside Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“In the retaliatory action, we have caused severe damage to terrorists’ infrastructure. Terrorists’ camps opposite Tangdhar sector have been destroyed. Six to 10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed and over three terror camps have been destroyed,” he said.

Saying that the Army was getting intelligence inputs about terrorist coming closer to Army camps, Rawat said over the last month, there were repeated attempts from different sectors to infiltrate terrorists into the Indian side.

“Of late, we had info that terrorists are coming closer to camps in the forward areas. In the last 1 month, we have seen repeated attempts from different sectors to infiltrate terrorists,” he added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Army Chief General Bipin Rawat after two Army jawans were martyred by Pakistan’s ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources told news agency ANI that the Defence Minister is personally monitoring the situation and has asked the Army Chief to keep updating him about the developments.