New Delhi: Pakistan on Friday trashed media reports that it has been blacklisted by the Asia Pacific Group (APG) on money laundering, the regional affiliate of FATF, reported ANI.

Pakistan Finance Ministry issued a statement saying, “News reports published about Pakistan being blacklisted by APG are incorrect and baseless.”

IANS had reported that Pakistan had been placed on the ‘Enhanced Expedited Follow Up List (for “its failure to meet its standards”).

However, Pakistan newspaper Dawn said that according to a statement issued by the APG, the body’s annual meeting and annual technical assistance forum were held this week where the members adopted six significant mutual evaluation reports for Pakistan, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, the Phillippines and the Solomon Islands.

A statement by the APG said, “During the week, APG members adopted six significant mutual reports. The reports – for China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Pakistan, the Philippines and Solomon Islands – were analysed and discussed in detail over two full days and will now be subject to post-plenary quality and consistency review prior to publication. Final publication on the APG website is expected in early October 2019.”

The statement did not mention Pakistan or any other country’s placement on the blacklist.

Media reports said Pakistan wasn’t up to the mark in 32 of 40 compliance parameters. The country now has up to September to take action on 27 items before the FATF plenary in October. They said China is the chair of FATF and will try to prevent any such move, and it will be supported by Turkey and Saudi Arabia. The US, reports said, could use the grey list to get Pakistan to behave responsibly.