Islamabad: A day after taking oath, Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday thanked PM Modi for felicitating him and said Pakistan desires peaceful and cooperative ties with India. However, he emphasised that peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu and Kashmir is indispensable.

"Pakistan desires peaceful and cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu and Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people," Sharif tweeted while replying to PM Modi's congratulatory message.

Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and.. https://t.co/0M1wxhhvjV — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 12, 2022

On Monday, PM Modi had congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan and said India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that “we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.”

Sharif during his inaugural speech on Monday had raised the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and alleged that the people in the Valley were bleeding and Pakistan will provide them with “diplomatic and moral support” besides raising the matter at every international fora.

Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Imran Khan after a high voltage political tussle in Pakistan, said he wanted good relations with India, but it cannot be achieved without the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Sharif, the younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was sworn-in as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on Monday.

Ties between India and Pakistan deteriorated after India announced withdrawing the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)