Home

News

World

Pakistan Economic Crisis: Truck Carrying Atta Looted In Peshawar | WATCH

Pakistan Economic Crisis: Truck Carrying Atta Looted In Peshawar | WATCH

A video has surfaced on social media that aptly depicts the state of our neighbour as people were seen looting a truck which was carrying flour (Atta).

Pakistan Economic Crisis: Truck Carrying Atta Looted In Peshawar

Truck Carrying Atta Looted In Peshawar: At a time when Pakistan is going through a severe economic crisis, common people are finding it hard to meet their basic needs due to the skyrocketing inflation. A video has surfaced on social media that aptly depicts the state of our neighbour as people were seen looting a truck which was carrying flour (Atta). In the video, Pakistani citizens can be seen sprinting behind a truck delivering free wheat flour, and later on, the locals plundered the truck before it reached the distribution center.

WATCH: Truck Carrying Flour Looted In Peshawar

Another truck carrying ‘atta’ / flour is looted in Peshawar, Pakistan. But according to propagandists and haters- India ranks 126th on the World Happines Index, while Pakistan is at 108 in the same rankings. pic.twitter.com/VytwvOmIp3 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 27, 2023

Inflation In Pakistan Reaches All-Time High Of 46%

Short-term inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), reached an all-time high of 46.65 per cent year-on-year for the week ending on March 22, in comparison to last week 45.64’s per cent YoY, as per data by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), media reports said. On a week-on-week basis, short-term inflation increased by 1.80 per cent as tomatoes, potatoes and wheat flour became costlier, Samaa TV reported.

You may like to read

The Pakistan government had earlier this month announced to provide a special Ramadan relief package for “around 15 million underprivileged households”. Free flour and subsidised petrol during Ramadan were introduced under this initiative.

However, citizens complained of several issues and one of them was that they were not able to scan their identity cards needed for claiming the relief package.

Food Prices At All-Time High In Pakistan

The prices of essential items witness a two-fold hike during the rule of the PML(N)-led coalition, Dawn reported on March 13.

A 20kg bag of flour was being sold at PKR 3,500 against its last year’s price of PKR 1,250, Dawn said.

Edible oil: PKR 700 per litre, a hike from PKR 400 per litre from last year.

Good quality rice: PKR 380 per kg.

Channa, Masoor, and Moong pulses: PKR 280/kg, PKR 320/kg, and PKR 200/kg, respectively.

Besan (grams flour): PKR 280 per kg.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.