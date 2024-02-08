Pakistan Election 2024: Voting To Begin Shortly Amid Challenges Of Violence, Uncertainty, Economic Distress

Pakistan Election 2024: Interior Ministry of Pakistan has set up a 'control room' to monitor the security arrangement during voting.

Check Pakistan Election 2024 Latest Updates

Islamabad: Amid tight security, Pakistan is going to polls on Thursday amid challenges of persistent polarization and violence and economic uncertainty. To closely monitor security arrangements in the country, the Interior Ministry of Pakistan has set up a ‘control room’ to check the security during voting.

Trending Now

Nawaz Sharif, the supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is seeking an unprecedented fourth term. Ahead of the voting, he has made a powerful political comeback after four years of exile in London following his conviction on corruption charges. After returning to Pakistan in October, the majority of his sentences were reversed by the courts, allowing him to contest the elections.

You may like to read

On the other hand, Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and considered one of the most popular leaders in the country, is incarcerated in Adiala jail on multiple charges.

The cricketer-turned-politician has been disqualified from contesting the polls and has been sentenced to 10 years in the cypher case, 14 years in the Toshakhana case, and seven years in the ‘un-Islamic’ marriage case. Additionally, the Pakistan Supreme Court upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to revoke the party’s iconic ‘bat’ symbol.

However, Khan has maintained that all the cases against him are “politically motivated” and has vowed that his party PTI will spring a ‘surprise’ on February 8, Dawn reported.

Imran Khan in a video message posted on his official handle urged his supporters to come out and vote in large numbers.

“Elections are tomorrow. I want you to come out and bring out as many people as you know. Because you will change the fate of yourself as well as that of your children through these elections,” Khan said.

Amid escalating political turmoil and Pakistan’s ongoing economic crisis, Nawaz Sharif aims to articulate his vision for addressing the multifaceted challenges confronting Pakistan. Sharif has also vowed to establish “good relations” with India and said that he does not seek revenge.

“We want an independent and comprehensive foreign policy. We want to deal world with grace and equality. We want to make Pakistan an economic power by establishing friendly relations with neighbouring states. Pakistan can’t be developed by fighting or clashing with others. I believe in development not in revenge,” he said while addressing a political rally last October.

In the election manifesto, PML-N has pledged to ensure youth representation in national politics through parliament and provincial and local governments and to combat the impacts of climate change and a “zero-tolerance policy” towards terrorism.

PML-N urged its supporters to vote for Nawaz Sharif, claiming that Pakistan witnessed a “golden era” under PML-N tenure from 2013-18.

“The years from 2013 to 2018 marked a golden era for Pakistan. Let’s continue the journey of progress and prosperity. Vote wisely! VOTE SHER,” PML-N posted on Wednesday.

Sharif’s main challenger is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (35), the Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Bilawal, the son of slain PM Benazir Bhutto, has positioned himself as a young alternative to the veteran Sharif.

“I do not want four but one chance. If you give me a chance, I will change the fate of the country and solve all the problems [being faced by the country],” Bilawal took a jibe at PML-N supremo during a January rally, reported Geo News.

(With Inputs From ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.