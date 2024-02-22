Home

Pakistan Election Commission Forms Panel to Probe Poll Rigging Allegations

Pakistan Elections 2024: The panel formed by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday recorded the statements of the district and returning officers (ROs) of 26 assembly constituencies in the Rawalpindi division and 13 constituencies.

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday formed a high-level committee to investigate the poll rigging allegations. The investigation was initiated after former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha made the allegations of poll rigging. According to ARY News, the committee on Wednesday had already recorded the statements of the district and returning officers (ROs) of 26 assembly constituencies in the Rawalpindi division and 13 constituencies for the National Assembly.

Latest Developments On The Investigation

On Wednesday, the results—which include the DROs’ and ROs’ statements—will be compiled and delivered to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja’s immediate resignation has been asked by Imran Khan’s former political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Raja, according to the party, did not hold free and fair elections.

Pakistan’s Top Official Accused Of Poll Rigging

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had also called for an inquiry into the claims made by former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha. On February 17, Chatha announced his resignation from his position, claiming that the chief justice and chief election commissioner of Pakistan were involved in poll rigging. The accusations have been refuted by Pakistan’s Chief Justice and CEC.

According to PTI, an unbiased investigation of the allegations would only be feasible if CEC resigned from his role.

The former Rawalpindi commissioner was transferred, and Rawalpindi Development Authority DG Saif Anwar Jappa was given extra responsibility after he made allegations against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Dispute Over Pakistan General Elections

Pakistan’s recently held general elections are still a source of dispute. PTI officials and cadres faced harsh measures from Pakistani authorities in the months preceding the elections. Imran Khan is imprisoned at the moment and has various lawsuits against him that are still unresolved. Even the PTI was taken off the ballot, which forced the party’s candidates to run as independents.

The candidates of the PTI performed well in the elections despite the overwhelming odds against them. However, Nawaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, declared victory for his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

(With inputs from agencies)

