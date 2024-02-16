Pakistan Election Results: Sharif’s PML-N Postpones Alliance Talks With Bilawal’s PPP

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led PPP has promised to back PML-N in the formation of a government as well as the election of the next prime minister, on the condition that Nawaz Sharif's party will support them in elections to key constitutional offices

Photo (India.Com)

Pakistan Election Results: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Friday, postponed a scheduled meeting of their coordination committees where a power-sharing formula was expected to be drawn out between the two parties to form a government at the Centre even as country remains without one due to a fractured mandate in the recently concluded general elections.

Trending Now

According to a media report, the meeting between the two parties was postponed as the PML-N’s committee has yet to consult on the matter with the party’s senior leadership.

You may like to read

The second round of talks between the two parties to decide on the power-sharing formula between them for the formation of a coalition government will be held on Saturday, Geo News reported.

On Thursday, a scheduled second round of talks between the Contact and Coordination Committees (CCCs) of the PPP and PML-N could not take place as both sides sought more time to assess proposals that came up in their first meeting.

As per a report by the Dawn newspaper, the next meeting the two potential allies was expected to take place today to chart out a power-sharing formula for their alliance.

The Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led PPP has promised to back PML-N in the formation of a government as well as the election of the next prime minister, on the condition that Nawaz Sharif’s party will support them in elections to key constitutional offices like that of the President.

However, given the tough competition between individuals, nominating people to fill those coveted spots is proving to be a tough nut to crack for PPP Chairman Bilawal, the report said.

Citing sources, Geo News reported that former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani was in contention for National Assembly Speaker. Gilani has been instructed to retain his Senate seat, indicating that he may be fielded for the slot of Senate chairman.

The name of former opposition leader Khursheed Shah has also been floated for the post of Speaker, as word within party circles is that the custodians of both houses may hail from Sindh.

On the flip side, the PML-N is said to have named another former speaker, Ayaz Sadiq, as their nominee for the position, the report added.

On Thursday, PPP Chairman Bilawal was briefed by members of the PPP’s CCCs about contacts with political parties at Zardari House. The meeting was attended by Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani and other leaders.

Meanwhile, an independent candidate from PP-89 Bhakkar, Ameer Muhammad Khan, announced his intention to join the PPP.

On Tuesday, two of Pakistan’s major political parties – the PML-N and the PPP – said they will form a coalition government after the February 8 inconclusive elections.

If the coalition comes to fruition, it would mean that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of Imran Khan will not be in power, despite independent candidates backed by it gaining the maximum number of seats in the National Assembly.

Imran Khan agrees to hold coalition talks with PPP

Also, Geo New reported on Thursday that PTI founder Imran Khan has agreed to hold talks with the PPP on the matter of government formation in the Centre.

However, PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the PTI has not made any contact with the PPP for political reconciliation so far.

Kundi said the PTI had announced that it would contact all political forces, including the PPP, but said the party has yet to reach out to them.

“If PTI has any suggestion, it should meet the six-member coordination committee and then these suggestions will come to the top leadership for consideration,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.