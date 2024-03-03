PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti Takes Oath As New Balochistan Chief Minister

Pakistan People's Party’s (PPP) Mir Sarfraz Bugti sworn in as the Chief Minister of Balochistan on Saturday.

Quetta: Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Mir Sarfraz Bugti sworn in as the Chief Minister of Balochistan, ARY News reported. Governor Abdul Wali Kakar administered the swearing-in ceremony at the Governor House in Quetta on Saturday. The swearing in ceremony was attended by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari among other leaders.

Sarfraz Bugti, who was the joint candidate of PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), secured 41 votes during the Balochistan Assembly session. The JUI-F and National Party abstained from the CM election, ARY News reported.

Bugti secured uncontested victory as no other nominee submitted papers for the position. The former caretaker interior minister had submitted four nomination papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), subsequently receiving full support from the PPP and PML-N.

Having resigned from his role as caretaker interior minister in December of the previous year, Bugti joined the PPP led by Bilawal Bhutto.

The newly elected members of the Balochistan Assembly, including representatives from the PPP and PML-N, were sworn in during a session presided over by the presiding officer Engineer Zamrud Khan.

The assembly comprises 51 members elected on general seats, with PPP and PML-N emerging as the leading parties with 11 and 10 seats, respectively. The assembly also includes reserved seats for women and minorities, with the JUI-F and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) holding 10 and five seats, respectively, ARY News reported.

(With Agency Inputs)

