Pakistan Elections 2024: Imran Khan Claims Victory Amid Counting of Votes, Says People Have Spoken

Imran Khan, who is in jail, also insisted on protecting 'Form 45' to guard the people's mandate and expressed confidence over his victory, saying, "no force can defeat an idea whose time has come."

Islamabad: Amid violence, terror attacks and deaths, as the counting of votes was underway for the Pakistan general elections on Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan claimed victory, saying that the people demonstrated their resolve to elect his party by turning out in large numbers to vote.

“Despite every possible method employed to undermine the will of the people, our people have spoken via #MassiveTurnout for vote today. As we have repeatedly stated, “no force can defeat an idea whose time has come.” It is now critical to guard the vote by getting Form 45,” Imran Khan posted from his X handle.

‘Form 45’ is known as the Statement of the Count by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to Pakistan based media outlet, Samaa TV, Form 45, commonly referred to as the ‘Result of the Count’ form, is a crucial record in the Pakistani electoral process. It is intended to uphold openness and accountability by documenting and disclosing the outcomes of the voting procedure at a particular polling place.

Imran Khan also shared an image of the trends emerging from the ongoing counting, with PTI-backed Independent candidates leading in 125 seats, Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) in 44 seats, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in 28, MQM at 9 and JUI at 4.

Polling for general elections in Pakistan concluded amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services, Dawn reported on Thursday.

The voting process began at 8 am and continued till 5 pm. The Election Commission of Pakistan earlier said that exceptions would only be made for people already inside the polling station.

However, the polling is not being considered free and fair, as many allegations were levelled regarding the rigging and people being barred from voting.

In a major development, the Federal Interior Ministry this morning suspended mobile phone and internet services across Pakistan to maintain the law and order situation during the general elections on Thursday.

Internet monitor Netblocks also said that the real-time data shows that internet blackouts are now in effect in “multiple regions of Pakistan in addition to mobile network disruptions,” as reported by Dawn.

This development drew severe criticism from major political parties.Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded the immediate restoration of mobile phone services across the country.

Women voters at a village of NA-20 in Swabi district were completely banned to cast vote, ARY News reported on Thursday.

(With inputs from ANI)

