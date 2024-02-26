Home

Pakistan Elections 2024: JUI-F To Discuss Alleged ‘Poll Rigging’ on Feb 27, Read Details Here

Pakistan Elections 2024 Latest Update: After the recent developments related to the alleged “rigging” of the February 8 general elections in Pakistan, the provincial executive council of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Monday said it will hold meetings on Tuesday to discuss the alleged rigging in the polls and work out future strategy, The News International reported. The council members of the JUI-F are expected to evaluate the evidence of alleged ‘poll rigging’, measure its effect on their electoral performance, and plan their response. Council members may also look into the legal aspects of the alleged ‘poll rigging’.

Chek Who Are Part of Meeting

The meeting will be presided over by the provincial president of the party, Maulana Attaur Rahman, where JUI-F Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rahman will also be present. The meeting will also be attended by the entire executive council, including the party’s elected representatives at all tiers of the parliament and candidates who took part in the February 8 election.

Protest Against Poll Rigging

On Friday, the party held protest demonstrations in Malakand Division and Hazara Division of KP against alleged election rigging and the Supreme Court’s verdict in a case concerning ‘proscribed literature’, reported Dawn.

Following Friday prayers, the central leadership of the jUI-F called for protest gatherings in Shangla and Lower Dir districts, Battagram and Buner districts in Hazara and Malakand divisions, and demonstrations in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The JUI-F leadership claimed that the party lost the election through election rigging, claiming that outside forces were trying to prevent religious parties from entering parliament but would not succeed.

Concerns Over Parliament’s Legitimacy

With the PML-N, the PPP, and their allies joining forces to form a government, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and some other parties have rejected the election altogether and called for nationwide protests. On Thursday, Jamat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed worries about the Parliament’s legitimacy if the election continues to be challenged.

He accused the military of directly intervening in the election process by “selecting” representatives, adding that such interference would threaten the democratic process.

Allegations Of Poll Rigging

This development comes ahead of the alleged ‘poll rigging’ in the general elections of Pakistan held on February 8, which further got challenged in the Supreme Court by Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claiming that their mandate was stolen due to manipulation.

the party further alleged that independent candidates backed by the PTI won 180 seats in the national assembly, which got reduced to 92 seats due to alleged rigging in the poll.

(With inputs from ANI)

