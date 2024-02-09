Pakistan Elections 2024: Pakistan’s Interior Ministry Says Election Results Delayed Due To Lack Of Connectivity

Pakistan's Interior Ministry has said that delay in election results is due to a "lack of connectivity." due to preventive measures taken to ensure foolproof security.

Pakistan General Elections (Image Credit: Reuters)

Islamabad (Pakistan): Pakistan’s Interior Ministry has said that the media and public’s concerns about the late processing of the election results have been reviewed. It said that the delay in election results is due to a “lack of connectivity,” which it stressed was the result of preventive measures taken to ensure foolproof security.

In a post on X, the Pakistan Interior Ministry stated, “Concerns regarding delay in processing of results to the concerned Returning Officers of the public and media have been addressed. This has been attributed to a lack of connectivity, which was a result of the precautions taken to ensure foolproof security.”

“Protocols to ensure the safety of both the crew and the belt are comprehensive and time-consuming. The situation is now satisfactory and the results are expected to continue,” it added. Amid the delay in the declaration of election results, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has contacted the Chief Secretaries, DROs and Provincial Election Commissioners, The News International reported. He has issued strict instructions to ensure immediate declaration of results, according to an ECP press release.

As results of the Pakistan Election face delays amid the slow counting of votes, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged that the mandate of the people of Pakistan is being stolen. Imran Khan ‘s party said that every independent result showed the PTI winning by a landslide despite pre-poll rigging and oppression.

PTI stated that the votes of each candidate are tabulated at each polling station on the Form 45. Imran Khan ‘s party mentioned that copies of these forms have been collected by PTI candidate’s polling agents, which show them winning by large majority. However, returning officers are now manipulating the results using Form 47. In a statement released on X, PTI stated, “Let the world know that the clear and overwhelming mandate of the people of Pakistan is being stolen. Despite unprecedented pre poll rigging & oppression, there was a record, massive turnout on polling day. Every independent result showed PTI winning by a landslide. Form 45s are the primary source of election results at the lowest level.”

“The votes for each candidate are tabulated at each polling station on the Form 45. Copies of these forms have been collected by PTI candidates’ polling agents, which show them winning by a large majority. However, Returning Officers are now manipulating the results using Form 47, which is a summary of all the Forms 45 from each polling station,” it added.

PTI alleged that there are reports of the polling agents getting abducted and forced to sign fake Form 45s. Imran Khan ‘s party said that it has video evidence of rigging. It said that the people of Pakistan would not accept the “rigged elections.”

In the statement posted on X, PTI stated, “Furthermore, there are reports of the polling agents getting abducted & forced to sign fake Form 45s. As per Election Act, it is mandatory to issue results (Form 47) by 2:00 am. Presence of candidate and their polling agents is also mandatory during counting & compilation of process of Form 47. However, both these requirements were not fulfilled. Reports are coming in of PTI nominated candidates losing suddenly in various constituencies now, after they had already won by a clear majority.”

“PTI has certified Form 45s, which prove the fraud taking place. PTI also has video evidence of rigging. Neither PTI nor the people of Pakistan will accept these massively rigged results. Manipulation of the people’s mandate will only lead to more chaos & further instability,” it added.

The polling process in Pakistan concluded on February 8 for the 2024 general election.The voting in Pakistan started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break to provide maximum time to citizens to exercise their right to vote, according to ARY News report.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), more than 128 million registered voters were scheduled to exercise their democratic right by casting votes for candidates contesting polls for the national and provincial legislatures. Polling was conducted for 265 seats of the National Assembly and 590 seats of provincial assemblies. For this election voting in one seat was postponed due to the death of a candidate. Pakistan ‘s National Assembly consists of 336 seats.

A total of 266 seats are decided through direct voting on election day, while 70 reserved seats are allotted according to the strength of each party in the house. A party needs 133 seats for a simple majority, according to ARY News report.

The voting was conducted in 51 seats of the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats of the Punjab Assembly and 130 seats of the Sindh Assembly. The polling was held in 855 constituencies out of 859, ARY News reported. However, voting was not held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22 and PK 91 due to the death of the candidate.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.