Pakistan Elections 2024: Presidential Polls Full Schedule Released By Election Commission; Check Date, Other Details

The Pakistan Election Commission has issued the complete schedule for the Presidential Elections 2024. Here's all you need to know...

Pakistan Presidential Elections 2024

New Delhi: Pakistan has been in the news lately because of its General Elections 2024 after no major party got an absolute majority. Despite major expectations, there was a hung parliament situation and a coalition government is being formed in the country. In a latest development, the Pakistan Election Commission has now issued a schedule for the Pakistan Presidential Elections 2024. The presidential polls will be conducted on March 9, 2024 and the PEC has also issued certain guidelines and other details regarding the elections…

Pakistan Election Commission Releases Presidential Polls Schedule

As mentioned earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued the notice and schedule for the presidential elections scheduled to be held on March 9, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. According to the ECP, the candidates for Pakistan’s top constitutional office can submit nomination papers with the presiding officers in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta by March 2 before 12 pm (local time), Geo News reported.

Pakistan Election Commission Notification Issued

The notification issued by ECP reads, “In pursuance of the provisions contained in paragraphs 1 and 3 of the Second Schedule of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 read with clauses (3) and (4) of Article 41 of the Constitution, Public Notification for election to the office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is hereby issued and in relation thereto the following programme for receipt of nomination papers, scrutiny of nomination papers, withdrawal of candidature, publication of a list of validly nominated candidates, retirement and polling day.”

Pakistan Presidential Elections 2024: Complete Process

According to the notification issued by Pakistan’s electoral watchdog, the returning officers will scrutinize the nomination papers filed by presidential candidates on March 4, adding that the candidature can be withdrawn the next day. Following this, the ECP will release the list of validly nominated candidates the same day and March 6 has been fixed as the date for retirement. The voting for Pakistan’s next President will be held at the National Assembly and all the provincial assemblies from 10 am (local time) to 4 pm (local time), according to Geo News report.

According to the formula applied for the president’s election in Pakistan, the vote of a senator is considered a single vote, while in the Sindh Assembly, one vote will be equal to nearly four votes, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

(Inputs from ANI)

