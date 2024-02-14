Home

Pakistan Elections 2024: Shehbaz Sharif Nominated As PM Candidate By Nawaz Sharif, PML-N Spokesperson Makes Announcement

Pakistan Elections 2024: Political party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced Nawaz Sharif's brother as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the coalition govt.

New Delhi: This year, elections are being conducted in multiple nations including India. The General Elections have also been conducted in Pakistan in this month and in a first, no major party got a clear majority. After days of confusion and discussion regarding who will form the government, Nawaz Sharif‘s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced that Nawaz Sharif’s brother, Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Ministerial Candidate. Shehbaz Sharif has been nominated to lead the new coalition alliance between multiple parties, as announced by the political party’s spokeswoman. Here’s all you need to know…

