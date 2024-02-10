Home

Pakistan Elections 2024: No Clear Majority! Independent Candidate Set To Become PM? Check Latest Update

Pakistan Elections 2024 were held on February 8, 2024 and as the counting comes to a close, it is visible how no party has got a clear majority. Does this mean that an independent candidate may become the next Prime Minister? Check latest update..

Pakistan Elections 2024 Latest Update

New Delhi: The Pakistan Elections 2024 were conducted on February 8, 2024 for the election of members to Pakistan’s 16th National Assembly; the final schedule of the polls was announced in December 2023 by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The major parties, out of which one was expected to emerge victorious, were Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP); the former is led by Nawaz Sharif while the latter is led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In the previous elections, the largest party was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which was founded by former cricketer and politician Imran Khan. Even though the political parties are claiming victory, the official results have not been out yet. Local media, in unofficial provisional results is hinting at a possible win for Independent Candidates as none of the parties have been able to get a clear majority. Check Pakistan Elections 2024 latest updates…

Pak Elections 2024: Independent Candidate Set To Become PM?

As mentioned earlier, Although two main political leaders from two different parties claimed victory in the general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not yet announced the final poll results. Meanwhile, according to the unofficial provisional results reported by Geo News for 241 out of 266 seats, the independent candidates, mostly backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) are leading with 97 seats.

Pakistan Elections: Here’s How Major Parties Are Faring

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has emerged as the single largest party, is trailing with 72 seats, followed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at 52 seats. Pakistan’s former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday released a ‘victory speech’ in his AI-enabled voice, saying that the ‘London Plan’ of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif failed with the massive turnout of voters on polling day. While Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamiat-e-Ulami-Faizal (JUI-F) and Balochistan National Party (BNP) reported to win 15, 3 and 2 seats respectively.

Nawaz Sharif Intends To Form Coalition Govt

Three-time Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif claimed that his party has emerged as the ‘single-largest’ party and wants to lead the country to prosperity while developing peaceful relations with neighbours. Nawaz Sharif has announced his intention to form a united government with the help of his former allies – Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) amid a fractured mandate.

In a political rally while the counting of votes is going on, Nawaz Sharif has vowed to develop schools and hospitals, fight major financial crises like inflation and unemployment, free medication at hospitals and build toilets among his manifestoes.

(Inputs from ANI)

