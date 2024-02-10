Pakistan Elections: Alleging Rigging, Many Candidates Challenge Election Results In Court

The next few days are expected to witness “hectic legal activity” as several results of the general elections are being challenged in the high court.

Pakistan’s general elections have been the most fraught in recent years.

Pakistan Elections Rigging Allegations: The general elections in Pakistan were held on 8 February and on 9 February the results were declared. Even though the reports about the exact numbers of winners and losers are conflicting, former prime ministers, Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif’s parties (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)) are staking claims of having the majority required to form the new government.

Trending Now

Now on Saturday, 10 February 2024, a media report suggests that the next few days are expected to witness “hectic legal activity” as several results of the general elections, showing PML-N candidates as winners, are being challenged in the high courts, with the opponents alleging that their defeat was a result of “rigging”, a media report said on Saturday.

You may like to read

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-affiliated Independent candidates have moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the results of PP-164 and NA-118, where the father-son duo, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, secured victory, ARY News reported.

In his petition, Independent candidate Yousuf Mio, who contested against Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML) President Shehbaz Sharif, claimed that the returning officer (RO) did not allow the petitioner to enter the office.

“The results were announced in the petitioner’s absence,” stated the application, urging the court to direct the RO to announce the results as per Form-45.

Meanwhile, Alia Hamza’s husband, whose wife contested against Hamza Shehbaz, challenged the result and noted that the PML-N candidate lost the election as per Form-45.

On the other hand, Yasmeen Rashid also challenged former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s victory in Lahore’s NA-130 constituency in the Lahore High Court, ARY News reported.

Another Independent candidate, Shehzad Farooq, challenged Maryam Nawaz’s success in Lahore’s NA-119, while PML-N winner Ata Tarar’s success in NA-127 has also been challenged in court by PTI-supported Independent nominee Zaheer Abbas Khokhar.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar claimed that former prime minister Imran Khan will decide who will be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan as the party claims to be in a strong position after winning 170 National Assembly seats out of the 265 contested in the general elections.

“Imran Khan will decide who will be the next Prime Minister. He is the leader, whether he is in jail or outside,” Gohar said while addressing a press conference here in Islamabad, according to the report.

The party claims to be in a strong position after winning 170 National Assembly seats out of the 265 contested. “Out of these, 94 are those whom the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is admitting and has issued Form-47 to,” Gohar said, adding that on 22 other seats where PTI had won, the victory was “converted to a defeat”, Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan’s general elections have been the most fraught in recent years, with ex-Prime minister Imran Khan jailed and his arch-rival Nawaz Sharif appearing to be the favourite of the powerful military-led establishment.

Early results show Khan’s anointed candidates faring better than expected, after a polarised campaign rife with accusations of rigging and still with no clear winner, The Express Tribune reported.

Earlier on Friday, the three-time prime minister of Pakistan and the chief of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said that his party emerged as the single-largest party and wants to lead the country to prosperity while developing peaceful relations with the neighbouring countries.

“I can see the spark of happiness in your eyes. This spark is asking for mending an ‘injured’ Pakistan. It is calling for development to transform Pakistan into a beautiful country,” said Sharif while addressing a huge rally in Lahore on Friday as he vowed to develop schools and hospitals in the country and work towards combating inflation and unemployment in the crisis-stricken country.

“We have to do such work that no one should feel the pain while paying the electricity, gas bills, or while purchasing petrol, diesel, paying the school fees. There should be employment for the people. We will distribute laptops for students, build schools and toilets, and give free medicines in hospitals,” Sharif said.

In a veiled reference to India, Sharif also vowed that he wants peaceful relations with everyone, including the neighbours.

“The light will return, unemployment will be eradicated, and the poor will be able to. The country’s situation will improve. And we want our relations to remain good with the world as well as with our neighbours. We will improve our relations with them and resolve our differences,” he added.

(With agency inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.