Pakistan General Elections: Three newly elected Independents of the National Assembly have announced to support the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday. PTI has called for 'peaceful protests' across the country to protect the ‘sanctity of the vote.’

3 Elected Independents Pledge Support To Nawaz Sharif’s Party; PTI Calls For Protest

Islamabad: In the latest political development of the Pakistan general elections, amid the continuing delay results, three newly elected Independents of the National Assembly announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday, The Express Tribune reported. As per reports, Barrister Aqeel, Raja Khurram Nawaz, and Mian Khan Bugti officially announced yesterday to join Sharif’s PML-N, strengthening the party’s tally of elected members to the National Assembly. In a video message, Barrister Aqeel thanked constituents of NA-54, Taxila Wah, for their support, attributing his victory to their hard work.

Aqeel said he rightfully belongs to Nawaz Sharif’s party, dedicating his success to PML-N leadership. He affirmed his allegiance to the party, The Express Tribune reported.

Newly elected MNA from NA-48 Raja Khurram Nawaz Announced to join the PML-N, and pledged to serve the area.

Mian Khan Bugti, Independent candidate from NA-253 in Balochista’s Sibi Division also joined the PML-N. Bugti released a video message in which he acknowledged receiving congratulatory messages from Nawaz Sharif. He revealed that he was asked to contest the elections on a PML-N ticket.

The major developments shows PML-N’s efforts to expand its political base and secure its position in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Further, as per the unofficial provisional results reported by Geo News, of the 255 out of 265 seats in the National Assembly, the Independents, mostly backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), were leading on 92 seats, followed by PML-N and PPP at 76 and 54, respectively.

The provisional results released by the Election Commission of Pakistan showed the Independents leading in 91 seats, followed by PML-N and PPP at 71 and 54, respectively.

Earlier, former PM Shehbaz Sharif met with PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, at the residence of Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the late hours of Friday, Dawn reported, citing sources.

Nawaz Sharif, in his Friday remarks, said he had tasked his brother, former PM Shehbaz, to reach out to major parties such as the PPP, MQM-P and others for an alliance.

Significantly, PML-N and the PPP were the two major parties in the ruling coalition government in Pakistan after Imran Khan’s ouster as PM in April 2022.

However, the two parties came to be at loggerheads during the electoral campaign.

With the counting is nearing an end, no party has reached a majority and would need to forge a coalition, according to a report.

Read more on Latest World News on India.com.