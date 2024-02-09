‘We Are Concerned…’: US Denounces Violence During Polls In Pakistan

Home

Pakistan Elections: The United States said it is concerned about the curbs on the exercise of freedom of expression in Pakistan.

Washington, DC: Voting concluded across Pakistan in an election marred by sporadic violence. Reacting to the general elections, the United States on Friday condemned the violence and internet shutdowns during the voting day in the country. The White House stated that it is concerned about the curbs on the exercise of freedom of expression in Pakistan. US State Department’s principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Thursday stated during a media briefing that America condemns all instances of election-related violence in Pakistan.

“Pakistanis went to the polls today to vote. Pakistan’s future leadership is for the Pakistani people to decide and our interests continued to be in the democratic process. We strongly condemn all instances of election-related violence. Election-related violence, we believe, affected a broad range of political parties across Pakistan,” Patel said.

“It impacted polling stations, election officers as well as the Election commission. We are concerned about the restrictions on the exercise of freedom of expression. We are tracking reports of restrictions on Internet and cell phone access across Pakistan on polling day,” he added.

Pakistan Elections:

Voting for the general elections concluded in Pakistan amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of internet services, Dawn reported on Thursday. The casting of votes started at around 8 am and continued till 5 pm. The Election Commission of Pakistan earlier informed that exceptions would only be made for people already inside the polling station.

However, polling is not considered peaceful, free and fair as several allegations were levelled related to rigging and people being barred from voting.

During the voting, the Federal Interior Ministry of Pakistan suspended mobile phone and internet services across the country in order to maintain the law and order situation on Thursday.

The development drew severe criticism from major political parties.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded the immediate restoration of mobile phone services across the country.

Women voters in a village of NA-20 in Swabi district were completely banned to cast vote, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The locals allegedly prohibited women from exercising their right to vote in Adeena village of Swabi district. According to reports, the election staff were present at the polling station while few women voters were sighted.

In another incident, at least two children were killed in a blast near a polling station in Washbood Panjgur, according to ARY News.

(With Agency inputs)

