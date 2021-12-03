New Delhi: The official Twitter handle of Pakistan Embassy Serbia on Friday posted a message on the social media platform criticising Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for inflation, salary non-payment and other issues prevailing in the country. The tweet comes with a music video mocking Imran Khan’s dialogue ‘Aap ne ghabrana nahi’. “If soap becomes costlier, don’t use. If wheat becomes dearer, please don’t eat,” the lyrics of the song said with Imran Khan’s ‘Aapne ghabrana nahi’ video inserted in between.Also Read - Imran Khan Takes Note of Argument Between Shoaib Akhtar, PTV Host

The Twitter account of Pakistan Embassy Serbia is a verified handle and has 1,845 followers. The video and the message went viral within minutes after being posted.

"With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect Imran Khan that we government official(s) will remain silent and keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months and our children been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees. Is this naya (new) Pakistan?" Pakistan's embassy in Serbia tweeted.

“I am sorry, Imran Khan, am not left with another option,” the embassy tweeted, along with a parody music video on the Pakistani Prime Minister.

https://twitter.com/PakinSerbia/status/1466647603395928064

It is to be noted that the song “AAP NE GHABRANA NAHI” by songwriter Saad Alavi first surfaced on social media in March this year, highlights the issue of rising inflation in a humorous manner.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Digital Media Dr Arslan Khalid said the account was hacked according to the Foreign Office and it was conducting an inquiry into the matter.

According to Pakistan media Dawn, apart from Arslan Khalid’s tweet, the foreign office has not issued any statement regarding the incident. The video was not taken down as well.

The Twitter account of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia is hacked as per information from foreign office and @ForeignOfficePk is conducting an enquiry into it. — Dr Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) December 3, 2021

Earlier this week, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed inflation edged up to 11.5pc from 9.2pc, the highest increase noted in the past 20 months influenced by a record hike in fuel prices in October.