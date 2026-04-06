Home

News

Pakistan establishing new airbase near Strait of Hormuz; How will it give advantage over, and pose threat to India?

Pakistan establishing new airbase near Strait of Hormuz; How will it give advantage over, and pose threat to India?

This region holds strategic importance due to its proximity to the maritime shipping lanes traversing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

During the Second World War, the Jiwani Airbase was utilized as an airfield by the Allied forces.

New Delhi: Pakistan is establishing a new airbase near the Strait of Hormuz. Named the Jiwani Airbase, it is located in the Gwadar district of Pakistan’s Balochistan province. This is a strategically significant airbase, though it has remained dormant for a long time. However, Pakistan’s recent efforts to initiate upgrade work on this airbase—amidst the ongoing crisis in the Strait of Hormuz—have captured global attention.

Why is the Jiwani Airbase Significant?

The Jiwani Airbase is situated near the Gulf of Oman. It lies merely 34 kilometers away from the Iranian border. This region holds strategic importance due to its proximity to the maritime shipping lanes traversing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. The Jiwani Airbase is located approximately 10 kilometers from Gwadar. Experts assert that, operating from the Jiwani Airbase, Pakistan could potentially be capable of monitoring Gulf nations, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Furthermore, during any potential conflict, Pakistan could leverage this position to influence maritime activities within the region.

How Does the Jiwani Airbase Pose a Threat to India?

The aerial distance between the Jiwani Airbase (located in Pakistan) and Iran’s Chabahar Port is approximately 100–120 kilometers. Both locations are situated near the Makran Coast, in close proximity to the Gulf of Oman. India is currently developing the Shahid Beheshti Terminal at Chabahar Port. This facility serves as Iran’s only deep-water port. For India, the significance of this port lies in its ability to facilitate access to Afghanistan and Central Asia—bypassing Pakistan—thereby boosting trade and connectivity. Consequently, should Pakistan choose to do so, it could utilize this airbase to keep a close watch on India’s operations at Chabahar.

China’s Presence at the Jiwani Airbase

During the Second World War, the Jiwani Airbase was utilized as an airfield by the Allied forces. There is a runway here approximately 1,700 meters (5,500 feet) long. Currently, it houses a naval base and an airfield belonging to the Pakistani military. According to reports, China plans to develop a military base for Pakistan at the Jiwani Airbase.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.