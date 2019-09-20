New Delhi: After desperate attempts and repeated efforts to garner support at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva Pakistan on Thursday failed to place a resolution on Kashmir within its stipulated deadline.

The global human rights committee had set the deadline at 1 PM on Thursday, September 19, to place a resolution after seeking the support of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries that consists of 57 member states.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had earlier made a promise to his nation against an alleged “state-monitored genocide” by the Indian government in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. He had said that he would not only raise the issue at UNHRC but also make a resolution against it.

Despite claiming support of over 50 countries, the names of which were not released, in a joint statement delivered on their behalf last week, Islamabad failed to gather the minimum support of 16 nations required to file a request for admission.

Meanwhile, India had raised the issue of Human rights violations by Pakistan in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. “Our decision in J&K is within our sovereign right and it is an internal matter of India. None of Pakistan’s attempts to misrepresent our decision under different agendas will work,” Mini Devi Kumam, First secretary at India’s permanent mission has said in the Geneva meeting.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “We are quite confident that the members of UNHRC, they are aware of our position on Article 370 and the steps we have taken in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure normalcy”

“In case of doublespeak, its quite audacious of Pakistan that the country which is harbouring terrorists, which is the epicentre of terrorism, is pretending to speak on behalf of the global community on human rights, this is very rich. Their record of persecution of minorities ethnic and religious I don’t think I need to explain,” Kumar had added calling Pakistan’s efforts desperate.

Pakistan has been making tireless efforts at internationalising the Kashmir issue that escalated following the abrogation of Article 370. However, India’s diplomatic efforts to persuade the international communities and maintain that Kashmir issue is an ‘internal matter’ have paid off.

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government had dissolved Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, snatching away the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two union territories.

The bilateral ties between India and Pakistan have since then witnessed a striking tension. Pakistan PM Imran Khan had raised the issue in his previous UNGA address and said that he will raise it at every international forum, including his upcoming UN General Assembly.