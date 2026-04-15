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Pakistan fails to settle bills at Serena Hotel after hosting US-Iran talks; gets mocked online

Pakistan fails to settle bills at Serena Hotel after hosting US-Iran talks; gets mocked online

Pakistan has landed in soup once again for failing to pay the bills at the five-star Serena Hotel in Islamabad. The country has been receiving flak for the move

Serena Hotel in Islamabad was the venue of the Iran-US talks were held

What was set to be a moment of glory and diplomatic ambition has instead come back to bite Pakistan. The high-profile US-Iran talks hosted in Islamabad have come under the radar following a controversy. The Pakistani government, which presented itself as a regional mediator, is said to have failed to pay the dues of Serena Hotel Islamabad. This has landed the country in soup once again.

Despite failing to strike a deal, Iran and the US are expected to possibly head back to the negotiating table before the two-week ceasefire expires.

Serena Hotel controversy

The Pakistan government reportedly failed to pay the bills at the Serena Hotel, where the US and Iran held their highest-level talks. Intelligence sources told CNN-News18 that the situation escalated to the point where the owner had to step in and settle the dues. Notably, the hotel is owned by the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, a part of the Aga Khan Development Network.

The five-star property in Pakistan’s capital, launched in 2002, is managed by the Serena Hotels group. Gulf News reports that standard rooms at Serena Hotel Islamabad are available for roughly $160 (Rs 14,896) a night, while the expansive 197-square-metre Presidential Suite starts at $2,375 (Rs 2,21,109) per night.

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Pakistan fails to clear bills

With the Serena Hotel as the venue for the high-level talks, Islamabad intended to signal stability and capability. According to sources cited by CNN-News18, the failure to pay the hotel bills has revealed a “deeper mismatch” between Pakistan’s diplomatic ambitions and its economic realities.

However, struggling to manage routine payments has revealed what sources call a deeper mismatch between Pakistan’s diplomatic goals and its economic realities.

“This basic failure during a major international event exposes the state’s inability to manage even routine operational payments,” top intelligence sources said, underlining the gravity of the lapse. The optics of a host country not honouring its financial obligations, particularly at a high-profile global engagement, have reinforced concerns about administrative and financial fragility.

As one source told CNN-News18, “A country claiming a diplomatic victory cannot even settle a hotel bill.”

Pakistan under economic strain

The development coincides with Pakistan being under the International Monetary Fund’s watch, amid continued economic strain. Seen in this light, the unpaid hotel bill episode reflects a larger crisis, as financial pressures increasingly weaken diplomatic outreach.

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