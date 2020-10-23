New Delhi: In a major blow to Pakistan, the country would remain to stay on the grey list of the terror-financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF). The decision was taken in the FATF’s plenary session after Islamabad failed to comply with all 27 parameters set by the task force. Also Read - India Pushes For Pakistan to Remain on FATF Grey List, Says Pak Continues to be Safe Haven for Terrorists

