New Delhi: Pakistan was responsible for the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama last year in which 40 Indian paramilitary troopers were killed, a Pakistani minister has told the country's legislature, in an apparent admission of the country's role in sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

"Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of the people under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success," Fawad Chaudhury, country's Federal Minister said in the national assembly.