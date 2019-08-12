Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that the country is fighting “for the cause of Kashmiris” at every platform.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have heightened after New Delhi on August 5 revoked special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s (PoK) capital Muzaffarabad, where he arrived late Sunday to spend the first day of Eid-ul-Adha “in solidarity with the Kashmiris”, Qureshi said the freedom struggle of Kashmiris had reached a “crucial turning point”, Geo News reported.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his wider outreach efforts had contacted world leaders including those of Turkey, Iran, and Indonesia to apprise them of the “unilateral step taken by India to change the status of occupied Kashmir”.

Qureshi said the Kashmir issue had been recognized as “disputed” internationally and “it was a common cause which should be above politics and other interests”.

The Minister added that Islamabad decided to take the issue of Kashmir again to the UN Security Council and that China assured to extend full support for this purpose.

He said that the Prime Minister will visit Muzaffarabad on Wednesday on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, where the latter will address “Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly to express solidarity with Kashmiris”.