Pakistan Reacts To Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Calls It ‘Efforts For Marginalisation Of Indian Muslims’

Pakistan has reacted on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony and has called it the 'economic, social and political marginalisation of Indian Muslims'.

PM Modi Performs Rituals of Pran Pratishtha

New Delhi: The much-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha concluded yesterday, on January 22, 2024 and the gates of the majestic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh have opened for the world now. Organised on a larger-than-life scale, the Consecration Ceremony rituals were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dignitaries from Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani to Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan were present for the event. While several other countries including Nepal, United Kingdom and United States of America celebrated this big day with India, Pakistan condemned the Pran Pratishtha and the country has gone ahead to say that this ceremony is an effort by India to ‘marginalise Indian Muslims’. Know Pakistan’s rection to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha…

