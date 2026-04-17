Home

News

Pakistan-flagged tanker does unthinkable by successfully crossing Strait of Hormuz amid strict blockade by US Navy

Pakistan-flagged tanker does unthinkable by successfully crossing Strait of Hormuz amid strict blockade by US Navy

This feat was accomplished at a time when risks for ships operating in the region have significantly escalated.

The Shalamar departed into the Gulf of Oman late Thursday night. (Representational image)

New Delhi: A Pakistan-flagged tanker, the Shalamar, has successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz. Following Donald Trump’s blockade of Hormuz and Iranian ports—specifically over the last five days—this marks the first known crude oil carrier to have traversed this critical maritime route for both its outbound and inbound journeys. The US Navy has maintained a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since Monday, April 13, 2026. Consequently, the movement of ships through this vital sea lane has come to a near standstill.

Ship-tracking data from MarineTraffic reveals that the Shalamar departed into the Gulf of Oman late Thursday night. It loaded 450,000 barrels of crude oil from the UAE and is currently en route to Pakistan’s Port of Karachi. To travel from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Karachi, the vessel chose to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

Increased Risks in the Strait of Hormuz

Following the implementation of the US blockade, the Shalamar is the first crude oil tanker to exit the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz. This feat was accomplished at a time when risks for ships operating in the region have significantly escalated. Since the commencement of US-Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28, maritime traffic through this strait has remained extremely sparse. The US blockade has further reduced the volume of such traffic.

Under the latest restrictions imposed by the US Navy, shipowners are now required to obtain clearance from military officials of both Iran and the United States in order to transport oil and other cargo from the Gulf to the rest of the world. This requirement has led to a substantial increase in uncertainty regarding the movement of goods. Over the past seven weeks, very little cargo has passed through this waterway.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

US Crackdown on Vessels Linked to Iran

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Thursday that 14 vessels have been turned back over the past three days. This indicates that shipowners are avoiding the risk of transiting through this strait. This blockade extends from near Ras al-Hadd on the coast of Oman all the way to the Iran-Pakistan border.

Moving beyond merely blockading Iran’s ports, the U.S. government has authorized its forces to intercept any vessel linked to Iran, or any ship suspected of carrying cargo—such as weapons, oil, metals, or electronic equipment—intended to aid the Iranian government.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.