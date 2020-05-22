New Delhi: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore to Karachi, crashed into a residential area near Jinnah International Airport on Friday. The fight A320 was carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members. Also Read - IAF Chief Warns Pakistan, Says Force Ready 24x7 to Strike Terror Camps Across LoC

"An aircraft of PIA en route from Lahore to Karachi has reportedly crashed just before landing at Karachi airport," Radio Pakistan reported.

PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash. "Saying anything right now would be premature. Our crew is trained to handle emergency landings. All my prayers are with the families. We will continue to provide information in a transparent manner," he said.

A statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Army Quick Reaction Force and Sindh Pakistan Rangers reached the site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration. Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters flown for damage assessment and rescue efforts. Urban Search and Rescue Teams were also being sent on site.

Meanwhile, Sindh’s Minister of Health and Population Welfare has declared emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi following the plane crash.

Notably, Pakistan had resumed air travel on May 16 after a lockdown, which was imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19.