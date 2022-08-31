Pakistan Floods: Millions lives are living in disarray as Pakistan has been witnessing the worst flooding in the history of the country. Till now, the catastrophic floods have affected approximately 33 million people — about 14% of Pakistan’s population — causing death, damage, displacement and loss whose effects will be felt for months and years to come. People are sharing heart-wrenching videos on social media where several homes and roads were swept away in the devastating deluge.Also Read - Pakistan Floods: Over 6.5 Lakh Pregnant Women In Dire Need Of Care, Says United Nations
In one of the videos shared on Twitter, people were seen wading through the floodwaters. Watch the video below
PAKISTAN FLOODS: PEOPLE WADING THROUGH FLOOD WATER
“This is the price we, as the Most Affected People and Areas pay for the billions of profits made by oil and gas corporations. We need climate reparations now”, said one of the Twitter user, while sharing a video.
FLASH FLOODS WIPE OUT BRIDGES IN PAKISTAN
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) report said that more than two million acres of cultivated crops have been wiped out, 3,457 kilometres (about 2,200 miles) of roads destroyed, and 157 bridges washed away.
PAKISTAN FLOODS: NEARLY 10 LAKH HOUSES DAMAGED
About 992,871 houses were totally or partially damaged, leaving millions without access to food, clean drinking water and shelter. Around 7,19,558 livestock are also dead, as millions of acres of fertile farmlands have been inundated by weeks of constant rains
PAKISTAN FLOODS: TOP 10 DEVELOPMENTS
- The death toll from floods has crossed 1,100 in Pakistan and over 33 million — one in every seven Pakistanis — have been hit.
- In a statement, the NDMA said that 1,136 people have lost their lives and 1,634 have been injured since June 14.
- The United Nations and Pakistan issued an appeal for USD 160 million in emergency funding to help people.
- More than 1 million homes have been damaged or destroyed in the past two and half months, displacing millions of people.
- Around a half million of those displaced are living in organized camps, while others have had to find their own shelter.
- Owing to the devastating deluge, the prices of vegetables have sky-rocketed in Lahore with tomatoes costing as much as Rs 500 per kilogram (in Pakistani rupee).
- At least 2 million tonnes of wheat stored at the government’s warehouses in Sindh have been spoiled due to rains and floods, threatening the country’s food security, Samaa TV reported.
- Health experts in Pakistan have sounded the alarm regarding the outbreak of disease in flood-affected areas, estimating around five million people to fall sick in the next four to 12 weeks.
- People in the flooded areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to get diarrhoea, cholera, gastroenteritis, typhoid and vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, The News quoted the experts as saying.