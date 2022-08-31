Pakistan Floods: Millions lives are living in disarray as Pakistan has been witnessing the worst flooding in the history of the country. Till now, the catastrophic floods have affected approximately 33 million people — about 14% of Pakistan’s population — causing death, damage, displacement and loss whose effects will be felt for months and years to come. People are sharing heart-wrenching videos on social media where several homes and roads were swept away in the devastating deluge.Also Read - Pakistan Floods: Over 6.5 Lakh Pregnant Women In Dire Need Of Care, Says United Nations

In one of the videos shared on Twitter, people were seen wading through the floodwaters. Watch the video below

PAKISTAN FLOODS: PEOPLE WADING THROUGH FLOOD WATER

“This is the price we, as the Most Affected People and Areas pay for the billions of profits made by oil and gas corporations. We need climate reparations now”, said one of the Twitter user, while sharing a video.

This is the price we, as the Most Affected People and Areas pay for the billions of profits made by oil and gas corporations. We need climate reparations now.#PakistanFloods pic.twitter.com/4nDC0Sj9uU — Fazeela Mubarak (@fazeelamubarak) August 29, 2022

FLASH FLOODS WIPE OUT BRIDGES IN PAKISTAN

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) report said that more than two million acres of cultivated crops have been wiped out, 3,457 kilometres (about 2,200 miles) of roads destroyed, and 157 bridges washed away.

Horrifying footage from S. #Pakistan today of entire building washed away by floods. Over 935 people killed, more than 33 million affected, worst natural disaster for country in decades: pic.twitter.com/aO6ZMlQycf — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 26, 2022

PAKISTAN FLOODS: NEARLY 10 LAKH HOUSES DAMAGED

About 992,871 houses were totally or partially damaged, leaving millions without access to food, clean drinking water and shelter. Around 7,19,558 livestock are also dead, as millions of acres of fertile farmlands have been inundated by weeks of constant rains

#PakistanFloods are still ongoing. At least 1136 people have died.

33 million people (1 in 7 Pakistanis) are affected.

1/3 of the country is underwater. “It’s all one big ocean.”

“Village after village has been wiped out. Millions of houses have been destroyed,” pic.twitter.com/qLDoquDHir — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) August 30, 2022

PAKISTAN FLOODS: TOP 10 DEVELOPMENTS