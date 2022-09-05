Pakistan floods: Nearly 1,314 people have lost their lives in the unprecedented floods in Pakistan. The death toll is on a constant rise as the torrential rains continue t lash the country. The weather office forecasting more rain to lash the country over the next few days that may trigger landslides in the northern areas. According to the latest National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) update, 24 people were killed in the last 24 hours, which increased the overall toll in the deadly deluge triggered by the incessant rain since mid-June, reports Xinhua news agency.Also Read - Pakistan Floods: Over 6.5 Lakh Pregnant Women In Dire Need Of Care, Says United Nations

MASSIVE DESTRUCTION

The update also said that 115 people were also injured in the same time period, which increased the cumulative number to 12,703. The NDMA said that a total of 1,682,726 houses have been destroyed so far, while an estimated 750,405 livestock has perished. At least 633,091 flood-affected people were currently living in camps.

On Sunday, engineers cut into an embankment in the sides of Lake Manchar in an effort to release rising floodwater to save the city of Sehwan and several nearby villages from possible destruction by flooding waters, which have damaged 1.6 million houses since mid-June.

The U.N. refugee agency rushed in more desperately needed aid Monday to flood-stricken Pakistan as the nation’s prime minister traveled to the south where rising waters of Lake Manchar pose a new threat.

Two UNHCR planes touched down in the southern port city of Karachi and two more were expected later in the day. A third plane, with aid from Turkmenistan also landed in Karachi. While the floods in recent weeks have touched much of Pakistan, the southern Sindh province, where Karachi is the capital, has been the most affected.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department that rain and thundershower with isolated heavy falls may occur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan region and parts of Punjab province till Tuesday.

It added that rainfall is also expected in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until Monday.