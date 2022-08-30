Pakistan Floods: Pakistan has suffered economic losses of over USD 10 billion due to rains and floods that inundated vast areas, affecting millions of people, the country’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal said. Speaking to media, Iqbal asserted that more than five years would be needed to rebuild the country. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said floods this summer have killed more than 1,136 people and injured 1,636 as well as damaging 1 million homes. At least 498,000 people in the country of 220 million are in relief camps after being displaced, it said. Many more displaced are believed to be living with relatives, friends or outside.Also Read - Pakistan Fatal Flooding has Hallmarks of Warming | EXPLAINED
PAKISTAN FLOODS: YOUR 10-POINT CHEATSHEET TO THIS BIG STORY
- Around 7,19,558 livestock are also dead, as millions of acres of fertile farmlands have been inundated by weeks of constant rains.
- Nearly a half million people crowded into camps after losing their homes in widespread flooding.
- Authorities were starting the long effort of rebuilding roads and restarting railways. The floods destroyed more than 150 bridges and numerous roads have been washed away, making rescue operations difficult.
- Unable to cope with one of the worst catastrophes, Pakistan sought international help and the world has responded, with humanitarian assistance and solidarity messages coming from several countries.
- PM Modi said he was saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and hoped for an early restoration of normalcy. “Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy,” Modi said in a tweet.
- International aid was starting to flow into Pakistan, and the military was helping distribute aid to remote areas and evacuate those who had lost their homes.
- The climate minister warned Monday that Pakistan is on the ‘front line’ of the world’s climate crisis after unprecedented monsoon rains wracked the country since mid-June.
- The rains stopped more than two days ago, and floods in some areas were receding. But Pakistanis in many parts of the country were still wading through waters that filled their homes or covered their town’s streets as they struggled with how to deal with the damage to homes and businesses.
- In one of the worst single incidents of the flooding, at least 11 people were killed Monday when a boat that volunteer rescuers were using to evacuate two dozen people capsized in the flood-swollen waters of the Indus River near the southern city of Bilawal Pur, media reported. An unknown number were still missing from the capsizing.
- Pakistan’s Energy Ministry said that restoration of power in Sindh and Balochistan provinces remained top priority.