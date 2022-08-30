Pakistan Floods: Pakistan has suffered economic losses of over USD 10 billion due to rains and floods that inundated vast areas, affecting millions of people, the country’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal said. Speaking to media, Iqbal asserted that more than five years would be needed to rebuild the country. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said floods this summer have killed more than 1,136 people and injured 1,636 as well as damaging 1 million homes. At least 498,000 people in the country of 220 million are in relief camps after being displaced, it said. Many more displaced are believed to be living with relatives, friends or outside.Also Read - Pakistan Fatal Flooding has Hallmarks of Warming | EXPLAINED

PAKISTAN FLOODS: YOUR 10-POINT CHEATSHEET TO THIS BIG STORY