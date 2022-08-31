Pakistan Flood: Monsoon rains have submerged a third of Pakistan, claiming at least 1,160 lives since June. The powerful floods have wreaked havoc in part of the county, washing away swathes of vital crops and destroying more than a million homes.Also Read - In Videos: Deadly Floods Devastate Pakistan, 1 in Every 7 Residents Hit | WATCH

According to a UN report, at least 6,50,000 pregnant women in the flood-hit regions urgently need the care to deal with the unprecedented natural calamity that has left more than 1,100 persons dead and affected over 33 million others.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) also warned that there was an increased risk of gender-based violence (GBV) against women and girls as almost a million houses were damaged in the floods that have wreaked havoc across Pakistan since early June.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM UN REPORT:

Over 73,000 of the 6,50,000 women, who are expected to deliver next month, are in dire need of maternal health services.

According to the UNFPA, a sexual and reproductive health agency, stressed on pregnancies and childbirth and said that the women could not wait for emergencies or natural disasters to be over

Woman and baby are most vulnerable and need utmost care during this hour of crisis that has deluged a third of Pakistan.

Working with partners, to ensure that pregnant women and new mothers continue to receive life-saving services even under the most challenging conditions, acting UNFPA Pakistan Representative Bakhtior Kadirov said.

Asking the world to step up relief efforts, the UN agency said over 1,000 health facilities were either partially or fully damaged in Sindh — the worst affected region in the current flood situation, while 198 health facilities were damaged in Balochistan.

Over 1,600 persons have been injured and nearly 735,000 livestock – a significant source of livelihood and food – have been lost in the flooding that has also damaged roads and more than two million acres of agricultural land.

The damage to roads and bridges also compromised girls’ and women’s access to health facilities, the UNFPA added.

We will continue to support health facilities with the equipment and human resources to be fully operational despite the challenging humanitarian conditions, said Kadirov.