Pakistan forced to change its constitution due to Operation Sindoor: Defence chief

Pakistan’s constitutional amendments showcase the failures it faced during Operation Sindoor, said Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday took a potshot at the Pakistani government, stating that the country’s recent constitutional amendments showcase its failure during Operation Sindoor. He stated that the neighbouring country rushed changes to hide its shortcomings, which were exposed during the operation. While addressing a gathering at the Pune Public Policy Festival, General Chauhan stated that the changes that have been made in Pakistan show that the operation did not go as planned and revealed many shortcomings.

“The changes which have been brought about in Pakistan, including the constitutional amendment done hurriedly, are actually an acknowledgement of the fact that everything didn’t go well for them in this operation. They found a lot of shortcomings and deficiencies,” he said.

