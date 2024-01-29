Pakistan Forces Abduct 10 More People In Balochistan: Report

Amid continuous protests against the Pakistan atrocities, 10 individuals have disappeared from the Dera Bugti area of Balochistan province in Pakistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

Family members of Baloch students who have disappeared(Photo/X @MahrangBaloch_)

Balochistan (Pakistan): Amid continuous protests against the Pakistan atrocities, 10 individuals have disappeared from the Dera Bugti area of Balochistan province in Pakistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

The daily’s report on Sunday stated that Pakistani security forces, along with secretive agencies, conducted a house-to-house search operation in Sui town, Dera Bugti, and “forcibly disappeared” 10 people in separate house raids.

The Pakistani forces conducted a raid in Zafar Colony after which the GTA District President and Jamhoori Watan Party activist Master Ghaus Bakhsh, son of Miran Bakhsh Bugti are missing.

Similarly, Rahim Dad, son of Haji Bugti, and Rahim Dad, son of Swali Bugti, who were sitting at Musa Hotel in Tehsil Bazar of Sui, were also abducted allegedly by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and secret agency officials, the daily reported.

Meanwhile, Atifullah, son of Gobar Khan Bugti, went missing after being detained allegedly by Pakistani intelligence agencies from his home in the Jokra Morh area of Sui, while three more youths were also detained from the Shahzain Pump area of Sui and could not be identified immediately, The Balochistan Post reported.

Moreover, Faisal, son of Hanif Bugti, and Shah Hussain, son of Shah Gul Bugti, were also detained by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) from the Labour Quarter of Sui Field Fence but both were released later in the evening.

On the other hand, the family of Bahadur Chakar, a resident of Tejaban area of Kech district, continued their sit-in protest against the forced disappearance by the Pakistan Army for the second day today.

On Saturday night, Pakistani forces allegedly raided the house of a young man named Bahadur Chakar in Tejaban Sang Kalat and detained him, after which his whereabouts remained undisclosed. Following the incident, the family and the locals blocked the M-8 CPEC highway and suspended traffic by staging a sit-in protest against the forced disappearance of the youth. The family members spent last night on the China Pakistan Economic Route (CPEC) route, while the sit-in continued for the second day today.

It should be noted that forced disappearances have been ongoing in Balochistan for decades, and in the last 24 hours, seven more Baloch students were detained from two districts of Balochistan and subsequently shifted to unknown locations, allegedly by Pakistani law-enforcement agencies.

