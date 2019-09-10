New Delhi: As Pakistan is trying to internationalise the issue of Kashmir and raise it at the 42nd session United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), their foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi inadvertently acknowledged that Jammu and Kashmir as an Indian state.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special representative on Diplomatic Outreach Tehmina Januja reached Geneva to push their agenda.

Qureshi, while interacting with the media, said that India is trying to give an impression to the world that life has turned to normalcy.

#WATCH: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi mentions Kashmir as “Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir” in Geneva pic.twitter.com/kCc3VDzVuN — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

“If life has returned to normalcy, then why don’t they allow you, the international media, why don’t they allow international organizations?” asked Qureshi.

While trying to push the narrative of human rights violation in Jammu and Kashmir, Qureshi ended up saying ‘Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir’.

“The NGOs (non-governmental organisations), civil society organisations to go into the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir and see for themselves what the reality is?” he further added.

Pakistan has been constantly denying to acknowledge Jammu and Kashmir as Indian territory and called it ‘India Occupied Kashmir’ on international forums.

However, he claimed that once the curfew is lifted the reality comes out the world would wake to the ‘catastrophe that is underway right now’.

Pakistan has planned to table a resolution on Jammu and Kashmir as Qureshi is present in Geneva to raise the Kashmir issue on the forum.

Though the rival nation lacks number for the passage of the resolution, Pakistan will try to make a case out of it.