Pakistan General Elections: Former PM Imran Khan’s PTI Loses Poll Symbol ‘Bat’; Details Here

After a continuous hearing for three days, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali announced the judgement at 11.15 PM on Saturday on the ECP's plea,

Islamabad: A big news is coming in from Pakistan, where the Pakistan Supreme Court has upheld the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and thus consequently nullified Imran Khan-led PTI’s intra-party polls, depriving the party of its poll symbol bat, as per a report carried out by news agency PTI. It must be noted that Pakistan is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections next month.

Three-Judges Bench Gives Verdict

After a continuous hearing for three days, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali announced the judgement at 11.15 PM on Saturday on the ECP’s plea, Dawn reported.

Setting aside the Peshawar High Court order regarding the restoration of the PTI’s bat symbol, the bench said: “Mere production of a certificate by the PTI stating that intra-party elections were held could not suffice to establish that such elections had actually been held, particularly when some party members were challenging this assertion.

PTI Leaders To Contest Independently

On December 22, the poll watchdog invalidated the PTI’s intra-party polls held on December 2 while hearing complaints filed by some rebel PTI members. The PTI had moved the Peshawar High Court against the ECP order, which on Wednesday declared the polling body’s decision “as illegal, without any lawful authority and of no legal effect.”.

After the verdict of Pakistan’s Supreme Court, the leaders of PTI decided to take part in the election as independent candidates.

As general elections inch closer in Pakistan, for former premier Imran Khan and the top leadership of his Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, the going is getting tougher as it faces rejection of nomination papers by the Election Commission.

In the latest such case, the nomination papers of dozens of candidates of the PTI, including its chief and founder, Imran Khan, have been rejected by the returning officers during scrutiny. The rejected candidates include almost all the top leaders of the PTI, prompting them to file appeals before the court seeking approval of their nominations.

PTI Papers Rejected On Various Grounds

While the papers of the PTI candidates are being rejected on various grounds, it seems to be smooth sailing towards victory for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as the nomination papers of former premier and founder of the PML-N Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were approved by the returning officer.

However, a PTI lawyer has challenged the acceptance of Sharif’s papers and has raised objections under Section 63 of the Election Act.

The acceptance of one party’s nomination papers and rejection of its opposition party’s nomination papers mark a significant phase in the electoral process. The rejected candidates have now moved to the high court, which has commenced accepting the appeals against the approval and rejection of papers for both the national and provincial assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies)

