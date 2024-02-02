Home

Pakistan General Elections: Imran Khan Plays ‘US Card’; Says He Dared To Withstand US During His Tenure

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has criticized the United States for its involvement in the country's internal affairs, stating that if he had not challenged the US, no other premier would have dared to withstand such foreign interference.

Former Prime Minister Of Pakistan Imran Khan

Lahore: Ahead of the upcoming general election in Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has made a big claim. The former Prime Minister has claimed that by challenging the US might during his rule, he has set a precedent for challenging the United States. The cricketer-turned-politician asserted that if he hadn’t stood up to the US, no other Pakistani Prime Minister would have “dared” to withstand and challenge Washington’s interference in Islamabad’s internal matters.

Imran Khan is currently serving his sentence at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. He was handed sentences in two separate cases of 10 and 14 years after being convicted of revealing and selling state secrets in the infamous cipher case.

Notably, Khan’s party symbol, the cricket bat, has been snatched away by Pakistan’s election commission, which also junked the nomination papers of his party leaders earlier this week.

Imran Khan’s Long Post On X

His X (formerly Twitter) handle, which is believed to be used by his relatives, was used to explain why he was ‘punished’ in several concocted cases and also urged the people to use the weapon of the vote in the elections to overthrow the “crooks.” Thereafter, it was also used to post messages on behalf of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder.

The former Prime Minister also said that ”When the cipher case emerged, I warned that unless we dealt with it decisively, no Prime Minister in the future would be able to withstand such blatant foreign interference in Pakistan’s internal matters. General Musharraf also surrendered to the US’ threats of ‘bombing Pakistan into Stone Age.”

He further said that the Toshakhana, Cipher, and Iddat cases only highlight their “frivolous, baseless, and politically motivated” nature.

“But to appease their masters, who orchestrated the regime change operation, I was deprived of my legal right of cross-examining the witness or presenting my witnesses, as the handlers knew that it would unmask another great betrayal in our political history just like that of Mir Jaffer of Bengal,” he added.

Notably, he was referring to an 18th-century Bengal ruler (in undivided India) who ditched his Mughal master to join hands with the British to consolidate his position.

Imran’s Appeal To Pakistani Youth

“You must know that all of these cases have no legal basis; they are part of an ongoing political circus in the country for the past 22 months,” he urged his people. The quick resolution of these cases has just one objective: to undermine the confidence of voters, particularly the younger generation.

”But remember that Allah is the ultimate planner, so don’t give up.” He ended his lengthy X (formerly Twitter) post by saying, “We must use our vote, which is our most significant and potent weapon, to remove the crooks who have been forced upon us.”

(With inputs from agencies)

