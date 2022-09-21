J-10C Fighter Jets vs Rafale: Pakistan has got the second consignment of the Chinese J-10C fighter jet to compete with India’s Rafale aircraft. It is one of the strongest weapons currently with the Pakistan Army. Pakistan received the first consignment from China in the month of March, which included 6 fighter jets. After which now after getting 6 more fighter jets in the second consignment, their number has increased to 12.Also Read - 12-year-old Burnt To Death By Father In Karachi For Not Giving ‘Proper Answers’ About Homework

In June 2021, Pakistan and China signed a deal regarding the purchase of fighter jets. About 6 months later, in December 2021, the Pakistan government announced that a deal had been signed with China to buy 25 J-10C fighter jets.

This fighter jet of China will not only increase the strength of the Pakistani Air Force but will also give Pakistan advanced technology in security equipment. India was equipped with this technology after getting Rafale, but now Pakistan's name has also been included in this list after getting the J-10C. While welcoming the J-10C aircraft, the Pakistan Army has described it as a historic moment while expressing pride over it being included in its security fleet.