Pakistan has ordered all government employees to submit the declarations of assets held and acquired by their them during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, by September 1, the media reported on Friday.

The government on Thursday directed all federal ministries, institutions and the governments of four provinces, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to inform their employees of the deadline, reports Dawn news

In separate office memorandums, it also notified 15 per cent ad hoc relief allowance (ARA) to the officers in management grades, besides extending the benefit of 5-10 per cent ARA to selective corporations and autonomous bodies.

The Establishment Divi­sion has asked the secretaries of all federal ministries and divisions, chief secretaries of the four provinces, (PoK) and GB, the National Accoun­tability Bureau chairman, Wafaqi Mohtasib, federal tax ombudsman, the Election Commission of Pakistan, Intelligence Bureau and Auditor General of Pakistan to ensure submission of declarations of assets held by government servants working under their jurisdictions.

It reminded that all the servants were required to declare their assets and liabilities.

The administrative heads of the respective ministries and institutions have also been asked to submit a certificate to the effect that such declarations had been obtained from all employees under their administrative control.

Every government servant is also required to submit annual declarations of income, assets and expenses for the financial year ending June 30, showing any increase or decrease of property as shown in the declaration of the last annual return.